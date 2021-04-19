Jets Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

In a little more than a week, the New York Jets will have their new franchise quarterback. After trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers earlier this month, it's clear the team will be selecting his replacement with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which gets underway April 29.

Most mock drafts are expecting New York to take BYU quarterback Zach Wilson in the opening round. From there, the Jets will try to add players who fit their roster throughout the rest of the draft as they look to return to contention and end the longest active playoff drought in the NFL (dating back to the 2010 season).

Coming off a 2-14 season, New York has already had an eventful offseason after hiring new head coach Robert Saleh and bringing in some key free agents.

Now, it will look to have a successful draft, which means there could be players currently on the Jets' roster who are heavily impacted by the incoming wave of fresh talent.

Here's a look at several who will likely be affected by New York's draft.