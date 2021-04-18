Twins vs. Athletics Postponed Amid MIN's COVID-19 Outbreak

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

The game between the Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics, scheduled for Monday night, has been officially postponed amid Minnesota's COVID-19 outbreak.

It's the third straight game the Twins have had postponed. Per Alex Coffey of The Athletic and Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the team is planning to return to game action Tuesday vs. the A's in a potential doubleheader.

The Twins had a series with the Los Angeles Angels postponed after shortstop Andrelton Simmons was placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday, a staffer tested positive Friday and outfielder Kyle Garlick and an unnamed player tested positive Saturday.

"None of this has gone to plan," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters. "It can happen. This is the reality that we live in, the unfortunate reality that we live in, but we're going to go forward. We're not going to go backwards. We're not going to dwell. We need to know what the next step is, and, that way, we can go attack it and do the best that we can."

The Twins had 82 percent of the organization's Tier 1 members vaccinated last Thursday, though the one-shot dose takes two full weeks to fully immunize its recipients. Simmons was among those who chose to not be vaccinated.

The Twins didn't have any positive coronavirus tests during the 2020 season, an impressive feat considering a number of outbreaks in other organizations led to serious schedule restructuring by Major League Baseball.

"Definitely difficult," Nelson Cruz told reporters regarding the postponements Saturday. "You don't want to be involved in the situations as far as who we are right now after COVID. Any team can be involved in this. Like I said, we don't want to be there, but that's the situation we’re in. We have to stay positive and stay with the protocols dealing with the whole situation."

The Twins have opened the season 6-8 as they look to qualify for the postseason for the third straight time and fourth time in five years.