Eagles Players Opt out of Voluntary OTA Workouts, Citing COVID-19 Concerns

    Philadelphia Eagles players announced they will not be attending in-person voluntary workouts this offseason amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

    "The ongoing pandemic is obviously still an issue for our city and our country, and it is unnecessary for us to put ourselves at risk in this environment," the team said in its statement through the NFL Players Association.

    The Eagles are the latest in a growing list of teams that have announced they will not attend voluntary in-person workouts this offseason. The Baltimore Ravens previously became the 18th team to opt out.

    The NFLPA recommended against all players attending voluntary workouts with the suggestion the league keep the same plans as last year where most of the offseason programs were virtual.

    The NFL sent a memo providing more opportunities for virtual programs:

    Philadelphia, in particular, could benefit from more in-person workouts after significant changes this offseason.

    Jalen Hurts is the projected starting quarterback following the trade of Carson Wentz, but he has just four starts and 148 career pass attempts on his resume. The team also has a new coach in Nick Sirianni after moving on from Doug Pederson.

    A reduction in offseason training could create a challenge for the Eagles as they look to turn things around from last year's 4-11-1 season.

