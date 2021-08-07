X

    Report: Damian Lillard Played Through Abdomen Injury at Olympics for Team USA

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 7, 2021
    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard passes during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard reportedly nursed an abdomen injury throughout Team USA's gold medal run at the Tokyo Olympics. 

    According to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, Lillard's injury will require further testing once he returns to the United States. He added that the Blazers floor general "wanted to continue playing to help USA capture the gold medal."

    Lillard, who had a relatively quiet run with Team USA in Tokyo, scored 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting in Team USA's 87-82 win over France to capture gold. 

    The 31-year-old has been the subject of trade speculation throughout the summer, but he denied reports in July that he wanted out of Portland. 

    "My intention in my heart is to be in a Blazers uniform my entire career," he told reporters. "You want to win it all. But we have to be making strides to do that."

    Whether he's with the Blazers or not, Lillard will have more than two months to rest and recover before the 2021-22 season gets underway. 

