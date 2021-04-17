NFL Draft 2021: Examining Predictions for Top QBs in Latest Expert Mocks

1 of 3

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Some mock drafts call for a possibly unprecedented early run at the quarterback position. The second iteration from NFL.com's Charley Casserly is not one of them.

He does open the draft with three consecutive quarterbacks, though, mocking Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones at the top in that order. But 10 more picks are mocked before the next mention of a quarterback, including the Atlanta Falcons adding Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, the Carolina Panthers grabbing Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and the Denver Broncos landing Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

It takes a mock trade to end the dry spell with Washington moving up from No. 19 to No. 14 for North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

"With Ryan Fitzpatrick already in place, Lance could be used in Year 1 in packages that take advantage of his running ability," Casserly wrote.

The New England Patriots, a popular landing spot for quarterbacks, instead take South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn at No. 15. The Chicago Bears, another possible destination, take a similar route with Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II.

That means Ohio State dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields doesn't come off the board all the way until No. 24 as Ben Roethlisberger's heir apparent for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Pittsburgh is the perfect spot for Fields to develop behind a Hall of Fame quarterback for a year before taking over the offense," Casserly opined.