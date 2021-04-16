Jake Paul Predicts Ben Askren Won't Make It out of 2nd Round of Their Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Jake Paul and Ben Askren both offered predictions for how they feel their boxing match on Saturday will go:

The Triller Fight Club pay-per-view also features some other notable names such as ex-UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir fighting Steve Cunningham. The four-fight card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET.

The main event will be Paul vs. Askren, however. Paul has weighed in at 191.5 pounds, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, and Askren has weighed in at 191 pounds.

Paul, an American YouTuber and aspiring professional boxer, is 2-0 in his fighting career with wins over YouTuber AnEsonGib and ex-NBA player Nate Robinson. Both of those wins were by way of knockout.

Askren is a retired MMA fighter who won welterweight titles with Bellator and ONE and also competed in the UFC Octagon. He went 19-2 in professional MMA with one no-contest. Askren was also an amateur wrestler whose honors include a pair of first-place finishes at the NCAA Championships.

This match will mark Askren's first foray into professional boxing.