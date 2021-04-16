USC Spring Game 2021: Top Storylines and Prospects to Watch

1 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

How Has Kedon Slovis Improved?

Slovis helped set high expectations for 2021 by leading the Trojans to a 5-1 record and a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Slovis has 5,423 passing yards and 47 touchdowns in his two years as the starter, but he also has 16 interceptions and was taken down on 38 occasions.

If Slovis displays improvements when it comes to avoiding mistakes and eluding pressure, he could be an even more dangerous quarterback than he has been.

The junior should be pushed by Dart and Moss, but there is no expectation that his job is under pressure entering the fall.

Slovis gets his top receiver back in Drake London, and Bru McCoy should make a progression up the depth chart after his 236-yard freshman season.

If the Trojans develop a few more wideouts beneath London and McCoy, Slovis should have a wide array of targets to tear apart Pac-12 defenses with.

If he looks crisp on Saturday, Slovis should generate more buzz about his junior campaign that could put him in the mix as a long shot Heisman Trophy contender.

Who Replaces Alijah Vera-Tucker?

The Trojans bring back four starting offensive linemen, but the one who departed left a major hole on the unit.

Alijah Vera-Tucker was a First-Team All Pac-12 selection and is expected to be an NFL draft selection in two weeks time.

Redshirt freshman Courtland Ford is one of the options Helton has to replace Vera-Tucker alongside four upperclassmen.

Andrew Vorhees, Brett Neilon, Liam Jimmons and Jalen McKenzie come into the season with the most experience on the interior.

Even with that much experience, the Trojans need to do a better job of protecting Slovis, who was sacked on 15 occasions over six games. He suffered three sacks in five of those contests.

If Ford, or another tackle, provides stability on the outside, USC should be in a good position to stave off pressure and allow Slovis to work comfortably in the pocket.