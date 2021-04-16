NHL Rumors: Analyzing Buzz Surrounding Ryan Getzlaf and Alex GoligoskiApril 16, 2021
NHL Rumors: Analyzing Buzz Surrounding Ryan Getzlaf and Alex Goligoski
While much of the buzz surrounding the NHL trade deadline comes before it, there are always moves (or a lack thereof) that generate conversation in the days that follow. And that's no different during the 2020-21 season after the deadline arrived on Monday at 3 p.m. ET.
Just because a player whose name was featured in trade rumors didn't get dealt doesn't mean that his team didn't try to move him ahead of the deadline. It also means that the player's time with the team could be nearing an end after the season, if not earlier.
Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NHL going into the final stretch of the regular season.
Teams Showed Interest in Getzlaf Prior to Deadline
Ryan Getzlaf has spent his entire 16-year NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks, suiting up for the team in 1,091 games. However, there was a possibility that the 35-year-old would be heading to a new team for the first time prior to the trade deadline on Monday afternoon.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Ducks had discussions with the Vegas Golden Knights (which Getzlaf was aware of), but the two teams didn't get close to striking a deal. The Montreal Canadiens also asked Anaheim about its captain, per Friedman, who noted that the Habs "scouted him pretty intently this season."
In the end, the Ducks held on to their captain (who would have had to waive his no-trade clause to be dealt), which may have been because of the potential return for the team.
"Anaheim made it clear they wanted a good young player, and it wasn't offered to their satisfaction," Friedman wrote.
Getzlaf may no longer be in his prime, but he's still a solid contributor for the Ducks. In 38 games this season, he has four goals and 12 assists. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Goligoski Trade 'Didn't Make Sense' for Flyers
While Alex Goligoski remains with the Arizona Coyotes, that doesn't mean there wasn't interest in the 35-year-old defenseman ahead of the trade deadline. In fact, several teams appeared to be weighing up doing a deal for the 14-year NHL veteran.
Friedman recently reported that the Philadelphia Flyers considered trading for Goligoski, but they "ultimately decided it didn’t make sense." The Winnipeg Jets also showed interest in a Goligoski deal, per Friedman.
However, Goligoski remained in Arizona, where he's been since the 2016-17 season, and he will now look to help the Coyotes reach the playoffs out of the West Division. He has one goal and 12 assists in 44 games this year.
It's unclear whether Goligoski will remain with the Coyotes beyond the 2020-21 campaign, though, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Earlier in his career, he spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and six with the Dallas Stars, so perhaps he could move again before his playing days come to an end.
Flames Tried to Deal Ryan Before Deadline
At the end of the season, Derek Ryan is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And that could mark the end of his time with the Calgary Flames after spending the past three seasons with the team. However, the 34-year-old center nearly didn't make it to the end of the year with Calgary.
According to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960, the Flames "tried hard to move" Ryan ahead of the trade deadline, but the "market wasn't there." Instead, Ryan will try to help Calgary make a late push into the playoffs out of the North Division.
Ryan hasn't been as productive this season as he was during his first two years with the Flames, as he has just two goals and four assists in 30 games. It's his sixth season in the NHL after spending his first three with the Carolina Hurricanes, who signed him in June 2015.
While Ryan wasn't dealt, Calgary was active ahead of the trade deadline, sending goaltender David Rittich to the Toronto Maple Leafs and dealing center Sam Bennett to the Florida Panthers. And although the Flames were sellers, those moves could help them improve in the future because of the draft capital they acquired (third- and second-round picks in 2022).