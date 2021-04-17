NFL Players with the Most to Prove Ahead of 2022 Free Agency

0 of 8

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

We're in the midst of the 2021 NFL offseason, and the start of 2022 free agency is a long way away. However, it's not too early to look ahead at the players likely to be available.

You can bet teams are eyeing potential 2022 free-agent targets, while players are anticipating big paydays. Some players, though, have work to do to draw the interest of teams and maximize their value.

We'll examine eight players who are scheduled to hit the open market next year but have plenty to prove this season. Whether they're trying to reestablish themselves as starters, overcome injuries or prove that prominent past production was no fluke, they have plenty riding on the 2021 regular season.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.