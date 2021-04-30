Projecting Where Kyle Trask Will Be Drafted After Day 1 of 2021 NFL Draft

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Day 1 of the 2021 NFL draft didn't quite go as planned for Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

The 23-year-old had to sit back and watch Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson being selected among the five quarterbacks selected in the first round. He'll have to wait until at least Round 2 in order to see where he ends up.

Fortunately, recent history suggests that doesn't mean he won't be successful with a team that takes a chance on him with a later pick.

The Seattle Seahawks didn't select Russell Wilson until the third round in 2012, while Dak Prescott was the Dallas Cowboys' fourth-round pick in 2016. Only last year, the Philadelphia Eagles grabbed Jalen Hurts No. 53 overall. Now he's QB1.

Arguably the two neediest teams at the position, both the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots got their desired QBs with Justin Fields and Jones, respectively. The Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons would each make sense as a landing spot for Trask—especially after the latter took Florida tight end Kyle Pitts No. 4 overall on Thursday.

The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks could use someone like Trask, albeit in a back-up role.

According to the B/R NFL Scouting Department, Trask is the sixth-best quarterback available in this year's class with a grade of 7.2 out of 10, which pegs him as a borderline starter who could fall to the fourth or fifth round.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen ranked the Manvel, Texas native as the eighth-best quarterback in this year's class, believing his arm strength is less than desirable when compared to his 6'5", 236-pound frame:

"His arm is average, but he’s very accurate and can throw the ball in good locations, particularly on throws inside the hashes. His ball placement on deep passes outside the numbers can be spotty, but this is more of an arm strength issue. He routinely sees windows open up and throws to open grass with anticipation—he might be the best anticipation thrower in the draft. He’s an aggressive thrower and will push the ball downfield. His best throw might be his seam ball. He moves well in the pocket and buys time with subtle pocket movements."

In his final year at Florida, Trask excelled thanks to the likes of tight end Kyle Pitts and wideout Kadarius Toney. The two huge targets made life a lot easier for the quarterback, who posted 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020.

If he finds himself in a similar situation in the NFL, it could be a recipe for the former Florida Gators star's success.

For now, Trask will just have to hope the wait to hear NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell call his name doesn't last too much longer.