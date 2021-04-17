2021 NFL Draft: Buying or Selling the Latest Mock Draft Trends

1 of 6

Associated Press

Mocks from:

Assuming Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson go No. 1 and No. 2 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, respectively, the San Francisco 49ers will choose Alabama's Mac Jones, Ohio State's Justin Fields or North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

Among the analysts, the consensus leans toward Jones. According to The Athletic's Mike Sando, one general manager agrees with them.

"I'm confident Mac Jones is Kyle [Shanahan]'s guy,” said the unnamed front-office executive.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up!, Kiper explained his prediction at No. 3 (h/t 49ers Webzone).

"I think the decision has already been made, and I think that cerebral approach, the incredible accuracy is the reason why Mac Jones makes sense to the 49ers," Kiper said.

In 2020, his only season as a full-time starter, Jones completed 77.4 percent of his passes, racking up 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

We shouldn't close the book on the 49ers' pick yet though. According to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco, Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello attended Fields' second pro day Wednesday, and they'll take another look at Lance on April 19. San Francisco can implement its offensive staples in both workouts, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Despite Kiper's prediction, he ranked Fields ahead of Jones and Lance as overall prospects. McShay listed Jones third among the three. Neither analyst believes the Alabama prospect is the best overall option, but rather, the ideal fit for Shanahan.

Shanahan has a history with less athletic quarterbacks, such as Matt Schaub, Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan, but with the No. 3 overall pick, the 49ers should select the player with the highest ceiling.

If that's the case, Jones isn't the best choice. As a starter, Fields completed at least 67.2 percent of his passes while rushing for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He has the most playing experience among the three signal-callers connected to the 49ers.

Look past the 49ers-Jones smokescreen. Fields has the accurate arm and athleticism to become a special player at the next level.

Verdict: Sell