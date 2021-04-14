Prospects for Steelers to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft is going to be crucial for the Pittsburgh Steelers' to make the most of next season.

With Ben Roethlisberger saddling up for potentially his last ride, the Steelers don't have much margin for error in their quest to make one more Super Bowl run with their star quarterback. That means they have to come away from this draft with a few immediate contributors, and they don't have draft capital to waste.

The Steelers have one pick in each of the first three rounds and an additional compensatory pick in the fourth. Day 3 picks are always a gamble, so it's going to be really important they get something out of each of those picks through the first three rounds.

That means shying away from some prospects who either carry additional injury risk, might be more project than prospect, or just don't project to be of value based on their potential role with the team.

Each of these three prospects might have potential but should be avoided when Pittsburgh gets on the clock.