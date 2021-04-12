Yankees' Aaron Hicks Out vs. Blue Jays After Police Killing of Daunte Wright

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The New York Yankees will be without center fielder Aaron Hicks for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.

Manager Aaron Boone told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com that Hicks was initially slotted to hit sixth but will not play after hearing about the news.

"He came to me about an hour ago," Boone said. "It's been a hard day for him. He would have had a hard time going out there tonight."

The Minnesota Twins announced their game against the Boston Red Sox was postponed, and the NBA postponed Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NHL announced Monday's game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues was postponed as well.

According to CNN, a police officer shot Wright during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center on Sunday. An officer can be heard yelling "Taser! Taser! Taser!" on bodycam footage that was released Monday before firing a gun instead.

The officer then said, "Holy s--t, I shot him."

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said it was "an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright."

The fatal shooting happened as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin remains ongoing about 10 miles away. He is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Hicks has been a member of the Yankees since the 2016 season but was with the Twins for the first three years of his career from 2013 through 2015.