WWE WrestleMania 2021 Results: Ranking the Biggest Surprises of 2-Day PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 37 is officially in the books. The two-night event certainly had its high and lows as WWE made its triumphant return to Raymond James Stadium to perform in front of a live audience for the first time in over a year.

Straight away, it was refreshing to see a massive set worthy of The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment again. Last year’s edition of the event was a much-needed escape from the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 for many fans, but seeing the biggest pay-per-view of the year in the empty Performance Center was also surreal. This weekend’s proceedings proved just how integral the usual pageantry and crowd participation are to the WrestleMania experience.

The fans in attendance helped to elevate this show and remind us that professional wrestling is dependent on immediate feedback. To that end, WWE delivered a strong show on night one that welcomed back its fanbase and set the tone for the rest of the weekend. The second night was a bit uneven but some surprises and two fantastic main events made it worth the price of admission.

Here are some of the most shocking moments from The Showcase of the Immortals.