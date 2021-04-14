Ranking the 5 Worst Moves of the 2021 NFL Offseason

1 of 6

Bengals sign DE Trey Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals coughed up four years and $60 million for Trey Hendrickson, a one-hit wonder in New Orleans who had 13.5 sacks in 2020, up from his previous career high of 4.5. He played 53 percent of the defensive snaps, which was also a career high. The 26-year-old could be just reaching his potential, but signing him was a risky move considering it came at the cost of losing an established pass-rusher like Carl Lawson.

Patriots spend big cash

Activity for the sake of activity isn't always a good thing. The Patriots re-signed Cam Newton and seemingly made some good moves for tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. But their decision to pay Nelson Agholor $22 million over two years when there were better options available in a deep wideout market was confusing. So was gambling on defensive end Matt Judon (four years, $54.5 million) after his down campaign while letting guard Joe Thuney slip away.

Giants sign Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay had one of the stranger extended visits to free agency in recent history before signing with the New York Giants. Those Giants coughed up $72 million over four years for a guy who only played in five games in 2020. It was an odd move, especially with the deep free-agent class at the position.

Jaguars sign Shaquill Griffin

Jacksonville expectedly made a big splash, giving cornerback Shaquill Griffin three years and $40 million. While he was one of free agency's best corners, Griffin had a paltry grade of 64.1 at Pro Football Focus last year and has allowed 10 touchdowns over the last two seasons. It's an understandable overpay given the premium nature of the position, but it's one that could backfire.