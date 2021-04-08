Potential Trade Destinations for Bears WR Anthony Miller

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Anthony Miller scored seven touchdowns as a rookie second-round pick in 2018, put up a career-high 656 yards as a sophomore and remained productive in the slot despite the fact that the Chicago Bears offense was a mess in 2020.

But according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 26-year-old is up for sale on the trade market and the Bears have spoken "with a number of teams" about a potential deal.

Which potential landing spots make the most sense for Miller? Let's break it down.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens lost veteran slot receiver Willie Snead IV on the free-agent market. And while newbie Sammy Watkins can eat into a lot of those snaps, he lacks durability and is by no means a slot specialist.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson simply needs more targets beyond Watkins, Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews, and Miller would bring stability, crisp routes and a solid resume to the primary slot role that is currently vacant.

Baltimore should strongly consider parting with the penultimate pick of the third round in exchange for Miller. The Ravens might be able to land him for a fourth-rounder because he's entering a contract year, but he's also cheap and young at a critical position, so the price tag could be driven into Day 2.

Detroit Lions

The Lions lost both Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. in free agency, and 35-year-old slot man Danny Amendola remains unsigned. They've brought in veterans Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams to serve out wide and have T.J. Hockenson at tight end, but that's about it.

They did add potential Amendola replacement Kalif Raymond in the second wave of free agency, but that's a flier on a cheap, undrafted 26-year-old who has caught 19 passes in five pro seasons. Miller would represent a massive upgrade, but the Lions would have to convince Chicago to trade him to a division rival.

Under those circumstances, he'd probably cost Detroit its compensatory third-round pick, which is a few slots higher than the selection Baltimore could put on the table.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers didn't have a dedicated slot receiver in Anthony Lynn's offense, but new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi utilized Golden Tate in the slot heavily when he served in that role with the Lions in 2014 and 2015. And more recently, the New Orleans Saints made good use of Snead in the slot during the early portion of Lombardi's second tenure as the team's quarterbacks coach.

That could put them in play for Miller, who would nicely complement outside standouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and help absorb the blow associated with tight end Hunter Henry's departure. One more steady veteran receiver could be big for young quarterback Justin Herbert's progress.

The team's third-round compensatory selection would likely get the job done here, but a fourth-rounder would be a no-brainer if the Bears are game.

Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are stars, but veteran pass-catchers David Moore, Greg Olsen and Jacob Hollister have exited the Seattle roster and no other wide receiver on the team caught 15 passes in 2020.

Franchise quarterback Russell Wilson has publicly said he wants to see the organization do more to support him. Adding Gabe Jackson to the offensive line helped in that regard, but another target like Miller as a security blanket in the slot would be huge.

The problem is the Seahawks lack picks in Rounds 3, 5 and 6, so they likely would be apprehensive about surrendering their fourth-rounder for Miller. If they keep their 2021 fourth, they'd have to part with a third-rounder in 2022, at the bare minimum.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee said goodbye to Adam Humphries and Raymond in March, leaving a gaping hole in the slot. Newcomer Josh Reynolds has slot experience and could play that role, but his more recent success has come outside, and he could easily upgrade the spot opposite A.J. Brown (in place of the departed Corey Davis) if the Titans were to add Miller inside.

The Titans are the only team on this list with less than $7 million in salary-cap space, according to Spotrac, but Miller is due just $1.7 million in a walk year, so that shouldn't be a huge problem.

They also have a compensatory third-round pick that would likely get the job done in trade talks.

