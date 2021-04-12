5 Biggest Takeaways from Chris Jericho on 'Broken Skull Sessions'

2 of 5

The most interesting line from Jericho came early on in the podcast when he almost flippantly revealed he doesn't see AEW as competition to WWE because the promotion is trying to do something different and be an alternative.

He did also say AEW was "thrown into that by proxy" in regard to being competition for WWE.

This, from the same guy who took more than one shot early on in AEW's run at the company he starred for.

AEW's stars have repeatedly expressed that they consider their promotion to be more of an alternative than the competition to WWE, only to take pot shots at McMahon's company. It has oftentimes felt like a "talking out of both sides of your mouth" situation in which they don't want to be perceived as the overly aggressive bad guys but also want to stick it to the E every opportunity they get.

That stance has softened from what it was earlier in AEW's infancy when Jericho twisted the knife, calling Jake Hager's "We, the People" persona a "stupid idea from bad creative."

With that said, the idea of an alternative is to compete with the stale and stagnant dominant brand. Rather than provide the audience with the same old, same old, someone comes along and presents another option in hopes of luring the disenfranchised, thus creating competition for the audience.