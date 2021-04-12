Masters 2021 Payout: Prize Money and Purse Breakdown for Top Golfers

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

With his victory at the 2021 Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama received his first career green jacket and 600 FedEx Cup points. The 29-year-old also left Augusta National Golf Club with a large sum of money.

The purse for this year's Masters was set at $11.5 million, which meant Matsuyama won a little more than $2 million for finishing in first place. Not only was it Matsuyama's first Masters win, but it was also his first career victory at a major tournament. His previous best showing came at the 2017 U.S. Open, in which he tied for second.

While Matsuyama had the biggest payday, he isn't the only golfer who received a sizable cut of the Masters purse following an impressive showing in the first major of 2021.

Here's how much each of the top 10 finishers received for their performances at this year's Masters.

2021 Masters Purse Breakdown

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama, $2,070,000

Second: Will Zalatoris, $1,242,000

Third: Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, $667,000

Fifth: Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman, $437,000

Seventh: Justin Rose, $385,250

Eighth: Patrick Reed and Corey Conners, $345,000

10th: Cameron Smith and Tony Finau, $299,000

Courtesy of Adam Woodard of Golfweek.

Matsuyama may not have had a great finish to the Masters, but that didn't end up mattering. And that's because of how well he played over the first three rounds of the tournament.

Entering Sunday's final round, Matsuyama had a four-stroke lead over the rest of the field after shooting a 65 in the third round on Saturday. So even after he shot a 73 on Sunday, he still ended up one stroke ahead of Zalatoris, who placed second at nine under par.

With the victory, Matsuyama became the first Japanese male to win a major tournament.

"I can't say I'm [Japan's greatest men's golfer]," Matsuyama said, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "However, I'm the first to win a major, and if that's the bar, then I've set it."

Matsuyama's previous best finish at the Masters had been in 2015, when he ended up fifth. Then, he tied for seventh the following year. However, he hadn't finished in the top 10 at Augusta National since then, as he finished 11th or worse every year from 2017-20.

Now, Matsuyama will have plenty more opportunities to play at the Masters, as winners of the tournament receive a lifetime invitation to compete at the event.

Zalatoris may have ended up one stroke behind Matsuyama, but it was still an incredible showing by the 24-year-old in his Masters debut. It was only the third time that he had played in a major tournament, with his previous two appearances coming at the U.S. Open (he missed the cut in 2018 and tied for sixth last year).

Throughout the tournament, Zalatoris played consistently well, as he posted scores of 70, 68, 71 and 70. If that's a sign of things to come in the future, then Zalatoris may continue to be near the top of the Masters leaderboard in future years, and perhaps he'll end up on top soon enough.

Too many mistakes cost Spieth, who entered the Masters playing some of his best golf for a while and was looking to win the tournament for the second time. However, the 27-year-old had a triple bogey on Thursday, a double bogey on Saturday and three bogeys in his first six holes on Sunday.

Still, Spieth tied for third, marking his fifth top-three finish in eight Masters appearances.

"I felt some mental fatigue for sure and made a couple bonehead mistakes over the weekend, just from, I think, maybe the long stretch," Spieth said, per Sean Martin of PGATour.com. "But all in all, certainly another good finish here."

One of the biggest surprises of the tournament was the disappointing showing for Dustin Johnson, who was the 2020 Masters champion. Sitting at five over par through the first two rounds, the 36-year-old missed the cut at Masters for the first time since 2014. He had finished in the top 10 in his previous five appearances.