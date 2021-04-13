The 7 Most Plausible 2021 NFL Draft-Day Trades

7 of 7

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Chargers Receive: No. 7 pick

Lions Receive: No. 13 pick, 2022 first-round pick

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. The Oregon product was sensational in his inaugural campaign, passing for 4,336 yards and a rookie-record 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 234 yards and five more scores.

Of course, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was also impressive as a rookie before suffering multiple torn ligaments in his knee. If the Chargers want to ensure that Herbert doesn't suffer a similar fate, they need to upgrade the left tackle position.

Trey Pipkins would probably earn the job if the season started today; he was responsible for three penalties and five sacks in 571 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus. In all, Herbert was sacked 32 times as a rookie.



With the Lions reportedly open to moving down, the Chargers could consider trading up to select one of the top tackle prospects in the draft.

Oregon's Penei Sewell and Northwestern's Rashawn Slater are two of the top three tackle prospects on Bleacher Report's latest draft board. Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins is the other top prospect, though he largely projects as a right tackle or guard at the next level.

If the Chargers view Sewell and Slater as far and away better than the rest of the tackle pack, moving up could be the prudent decision. One of the two could come off the board to Cincinnati at No. 5. The Eagles, who pick 12th, also desperately need help along the offensive line.

While it may require an additional first-round pick to move from No. 13 to No. 7, that's a small price to pay if it means keeping Herbert healthy and on the field.

Cap and contract information via Spotrac.