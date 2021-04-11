5 Trades NFL Teams Should Try to Execute Before the 2021 Draft

0 of 5

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

As the NFL draft nears, there's no shortage of speculation about potential trades on draft day. More than a few teams are looking to make a push up the board to grab a young prospect they covet. Others are interested in dropping back and adding picks.

We've already seen a fair amount of movement in that regard. The San Francisco 49ers paid a huge price to move up to the third overall pick, ostensibly to draft a successor to Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. The Miami Dolphins moved from No. 3 to No. 12 and then back up to No. 6 in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

There have also been several trades involving players. Four quarterbacks who started games in 2020 have switched uniforms, beginning with the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles and landed Jared Goff in Detroit. The Las Vegas Raiders dealt away three starters along the offensive line.

Some of those deals bordered on larceny. Some appear to have been ill-advised. And some could be viewed as a "win" for both sides.

It's that last category we're going to focus on. There will no doubt be a number of trades between now and the end of the draft on May 1. The potential deals listed here involve everything from another starting quarterback to a Defensive Player of the Year and a couple of picks in the top five.

And all have appeal for both buyer and seller.