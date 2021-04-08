NFL Teams Most Likely to Trade Up in the 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 6

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft is three weeks away, but teams are already making moves in the first round. The San Francisco 49ers traded up to No. 3, while the Miami Dolphins went from No. 3 to No. 12 and back up to No. 6.

Predraft trades aren't unheard of. The Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles moved up ahead of the 2016 draft, while the New York Jets did the same in 2018.

More trades could be on the horizon, as both the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions are open to moving down, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Movement is also likely to occur during the draft.

The question is this: While some teams are open to trading down, which are most likely to trade up? That's what we tried to determine.

Based on factors including relevant buzz and teams' recent histories, needs and draft positions, these clubs are ones to watch when it comes to trading up.

Teams were listed according to their draft position in Round 1.