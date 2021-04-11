Fantasy Baseball 2021: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 3

0 of 3

One of the best fantasy baseball replacements for Fernando Tatis Jr. could be the player who took over his spot in the San Diego Padres order.

Ha-Seong Kim blasted his first MLB home run Saturday night and could be getting more comfortable with his temporary starting role.

Kim was thrust into starting duty when Tatis went down with a left shoulder injury, and he has the potential to bring hits and runs value to fantasy lineups from the bottom of the San Diego order.

The National League West may be the best place to look for under-the-radar waiver-wire acquisitions this week since the Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson showed he could have some value during his ballclub's first home stand.

Over in the American League, one pitcher may have rediscovered the things that made him successful a few years ago, which could make him an intriguing early waiver-wire pickup.