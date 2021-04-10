NFL Draft 2021: Selection Order, Odds and Latest Mocks for Prospects to Watch

0 of 5

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Time is running out for the NFL's 32 teams to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. As soon as April 29, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick.

There may not be much suspense regarding the first two picks in the draft. The Jaguars need a franchise quarterback, and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence will be there for the taking. The New York Jets, who own the No. 2 selection, also need a quarterback after trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. And BYU's Zach Wilson has a strong chance of getting taken at that spot.

But history tells us the draft will have some surprises, including in the opening round. Some major trades have already shaken up the draft order, with the San Francisco 49ers moving up to the No. 3 pick. The Miami Dolphins (No. 6) and Philadelphia Eagles (No. 12) also have different first-round selections than they had at the beginning of the offseason.

More trades will happen, surprise picks will occur and the league's franchises will try to find the right players to add to their rosters, bringing in some of the best talent that the college ranks has to offer.

Here's a look at the first-round order for the 2021 NFL draft, followed by some noteworthy prop bets and predictions for several key storylines heading into the event.