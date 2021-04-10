NFL Draft 2021: Selection Order, Odds and Latest Mocks for Prospects to Watch

NFL Draft 2021: Selection Order, Odds and Latest Mocks for Prospects to WatchApril 10, 2021
Time is running out for the NFL's 32 teams to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. As soon as April 29, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick.
There may not be much suspense regarding the first two picks in the draft. The Jaguars need a franchise quarterback, and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence will be there for the taking. The New York Jets, who own the No. 2 selection, also need a quarterback after trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. And BYU's Zach Wilson has a strong chance of getting taken at that spot.
But history tells us the draft will have some surprises, including in the opening round. Some major trades have already shaken up the draft order, with the San Francisco 49ers moving up to the No. 3 pick. The Miami Dolphins (No. 6) and Philadelphia Eagles (No. 12) also have different first-round selections than they had at the beginning of the offseason.
More trades will happen, surprise picks will occur and the league's franchises will try to find the right players to add to their rosters, bringing in some of the best talent that the college ranks has to offer.
Here's a look at the first-round order for the 2021 NFL draft, followed by some noteworthy prop bets and predictions for several key storylines heading into the event.
2021 NFL Draft 1st-Round Order
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. San Francisco 49ers
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Miami Dolphins
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. New York Giants
12. Philadelphia Eagles
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Tennessee Titans
23. New York Jets
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
26. Cleveland Browns
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. New Orleans Saints
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Intriguing NFL Draft Prop Bets
No. 3 Overall Pick
Alabama QB Mac Jones: -305 (bet $305 to win $100)
Ohio State QB Justin Fields: +250 (bet $100 to win $250)
North Dakota State QB Trey Lance: +400
BYU QB Zach Wilson: +1600
Total QBs Drafted in 1st Round
Over 5.5: +300
Under 5.5: -400
Team to Draft North Dakota State QB Trey Lance
Denver Broncos: +300
Atlanta Falcons: +400
San Francisco 49ers: +400
Washington Football Team: +400
New England Patriots: +500
Florida TE Kyle Pitts' Draft Position
Over 5.5: +101
Under 5.5: -125
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
49ers Likely to Take QB with No. 3 Pick?
Jimmy Garoppolo's days as San Francisco's starting quarterback could be numbered. The 49ers made a deal with the Dolphins to move up to the No. 3 pick, and numerous analysts believe it was to acquire a new franchise quarterback.
"Coach Kyle Shanahan surely has his guy in mind already, and it's going to be a QB—teams don't make these types of massive early deals for non-QBs," ESPN's Todd McShay recently wrote.
McShay projected San Francisco to take Mac Jones, noting he's "hearing a lot of noise" about the former Alabama quarterback being the 49ers' preferred choice. At that point, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson are both likely to be off the board.
NFL Network's Peter Schrager and Daniel Jeremiah both projected Jones to go to San Francisco at No. 3 in their recent mock drafts. So if the experts end up being correct, then it appears the 49ers will choose the former Crimson Tide standout over North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Ohio State's Justin Fields.
Where Will Lance, Fields End Up?
If Lawrence, Wilson and Jones are the first three players off the board in the first round, that will leave Lance and Fields as the top quarterbacks available. But it's possible neither will have to wait long to be drafted, as many mocks are projecting all five of these quarterbacks to get taken in the opening round.
McShay has Lance going to the Denver Broncos at No. 9, which would indicate Denver isn't committed to Drew Lock at quarterback. McShay then predicts that the New England Patriots will trade up to the No. 11 selection in order to get their franchise signal-caller by drafting Fields.
Schrager doesn't see New England waiting that long, as he has the Pats trading up to the No. 4 spot to take Fields in his mock. But he also believes that Lance will end up in Denver.
Jeremiah's mock has things unfolding a bit differently. He believes the Atlanta Falcons will draft Matt Ryan's successor at No. 4 and has them taking Lance. Then he predicts that Fields will fall to the Detroit Lions at No. 7, noting that the former Buckeyes standout has "more potential" than Jared Goff, whom the Lions acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this offseason.
While it's unclear how things will unfold, it sure seems like Lance and Fields will both likely get picked during the first half of the opening round, as quarterbacks will be flying off the board to begin this year's draft.
Will Pitts End Up Being a Top-5 Pick?
Kyle Pitts is one of the most exciting prospects in this year's draft class. There aren't a bunch of top-tier tight ends in the NFL, but the former Florida standout has the potential to join that elite group.
But where will Pitts be heading to begin his professional career? And how early could he get drafted?
McShay and Jeremiah both believe that Pitts will be a top-five pick. McShay has the former Gator going to the Falcons at No. 4, giving Ryan an offensive weapon to utilize rather than being replaced. Meanwhile, Jeremiah believes Pitts will go at No. 5 to the Cincinnati Bengals, who will pass on the opportunity to strengthen their offensive line early.
Schrager has Pitts sliding out of the top five but not too far down the order. He believes that the Arizona Cardinals will trade up to the No. 7 spot in order to acquire another playmaker for quarterback Kyler Murray to throw to for years to come.
Wherever Pitts goes, he should be an exciting player to watch, as his skill set should translate to the NFL and could make him one of the top tight ends in the league.
