2021 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Rising Impact Prospects

0 of 4

Sam Craft/Associated Press

The NFL stars of tomorrow are the fascinations of the football world today.

Few things excite fanbases more than NFL draft talk, especially those with allegiances to teams coming off of down seasons. The talent grab might be an educated guessing game at best, but it can give hope to the otherwise hopeless.

Some prospects have been the darlings of forlorn fanbases for months, if not longer. Others have only recently become possible targets of these ill-starred squads.

After updating our mock first round, we'll spotlight three rising prospects with impact-player upside.