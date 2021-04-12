Dark-Horse Super Bowl Long Shots That Could Make You Rich Before 2021 NFL Draft

1 of 4

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Super Bowl odds: +2500 (Bet $100 to win $2,800)

Don't sell your Carson Wentz stock yet. Although he had a horrendous 2020 season, throwing for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions through 12 contests, he's in a situation that will lead to a bounce-back campaign.

Wentz reunites with Frank Reich, who served as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles squad that won Super Bowl LII. Before he tore his ACL in Week 14 of that season, the signal-caller threw for 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, earning a Pro Bowl nod.

The Colts have started a different quarterback in all three terms under Reich, transitioning from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett and then Philip Rivers. Yet the club finished with a top-10 scoring offense and a playoff berth in two of those campaigns.

Last year, Wentz played behind an injury-riddled offensive line with only one starter, center Jason Kelce, appearing in more than 12 outings. In Indianapolis, he has a five-man group that returns four starters who all suited up for at least 14 contests this past season. The 28-year-old signal-caller won't take the most sacks in consecutive seasons—he was sacked 50 times last year—if that supporting cast stays relatively healthy.

In 2020, the Eagles' pass-catching group battled injuries. DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor and Zach Ertz all missed at least five outings. Wideout Greg Ward led the club in catches (53), while Travis Fulgham finished with a team-leading 539 receiving yards.

In Indianapolis, Wentz will have decent targets, including wideouts T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal. Nyheim Hines has become a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield, hauling in 170 receptions for 1,227 yards and six touchdowns through three terms.

The Colts can also lean on a strong ground attack, featuring Jonathan Taylor, who ranked third in rushing last season with 1,169 yards.

Indianapolis lost defensive end Denico Autry—a key pass-rusher from a top-10 scoring defense—to the Tennessee Titans in free agency, though according to The Athletic's Stephen Holder, the team could re-sign Justin Houston, who recorded eight sacks this past season.

Whether the Colts re-sign Houston or select an edge-rusher in the draft, they still have a pair of game-changers in the front seven in 2020 team sack leader DeForest Buckner and two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard.

Indianapolis has a balanced roster that can win low-scoring matchups or put up points to keep pace with top offenses if Wentz remains upright in the pocket.