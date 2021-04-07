Masters Odds 2021: Breakdown and Analysis of Top Favorites' Chances

Masters Odds 2021: Breakdown and Analysis of Top Favorites' ChancesApril 7, 2021
Dustin Johnson has been a fixture at the top of major leaderboards for the past three years.
The 36-year-old finally cashed in on those performances with a win at The Masters in November.
Johnson comes into Augusta National Golf Club as the favorite to capture the green jacket in the tournament’s traditional spot in the sporting calendar.
As was the case at last year’s majors, Johnson faces a stacked field that includes U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and others.
If anything, the list of stars entered into the field should give us plenty of fireworks over the four days of golf in Georgia.
DeChambeau has been installed as the second favorite behind Johnson, but the third position on the odds chart has changed hands in the last few days.
Justin Thomas now occupies the spot behind Johnson and DeChambeau, and the surge in bets could pay off since the American is typically in the mix for major wins.
Dustin Johnson (+950)
It makes perfect sense for Johnson to be listed as the Masters favorite.
Not only is he the reigning champion at Augusta, Johnson has been a fixture in the top 10 of major tournaments.
The 36-year-old finished first and in ties for second and sixth in last season’s three majors. He had two second-place marks in 2019 and a pair of top-10 placings in 2018.
In his last three trips to Augusta, Johnson has an average score of 68.75 and he turned in a pair of 65s on Thursday and Saturday last year to emerge as the victor.
Johnson has not shot worse than 72 in a single round at Augusta since the 2018 first round. He rebounded from that 73 with a second-round 68 that put him on the path for a tie for 10th.
Even if he does not win, Johnson is expected to be in the mix for a top-10 finish, which you can get at even money (+100) at the moment.
Bryson DeChambeau (+1000)
DeChambeau’s major tournament expectations have shifted now that he has a trophy to his name.
In 2020, the questions surrounding DeChambeau were about his bulking-up method and length off the tee. He proved those could work, as he outmatched the high rough at Winged Foot Golf Club to win the U.S. Open.
DeChambeau is expected to finish on the first page of the leaderboard, but Augusta has not been his best course on tour.
The American’s best Masters finish was a tie for 21st in 2016 that earned him the low amateur title.
DeChambeau carded three rounds of 70 or worse in November and he has not recorded consecutive scorecards in the 60s in his career at Augusta.
He is more than capable of reversing that form this week, but the overall history may push you in a different direction when it comes to an outright bet.
Justin Thomas (+1100)
Thomas is the safe alternative for those who opt to turn away from DeChambeau.
The 27-year-old rarely has made major missteps at major tournaments over the last three years.
Starting with the 2018 Masters, Thomas has seven top 25 finishes and a trio of top-10 placings, two of which occurred at the 2020 Masters and U.S. Open.
The fourth-place finish at Augusta and the tie for eighth at Winged Foot are encouraging signs for bettors that already placed winning bets on Thomas.
Thomas’ recent PGA tour form should also have you buzzing if you back the University of Alabama product at Augusta.
He won The Players Championship and has five top-15 finishes in the six stroke-play events he has appeared in since the November Masters.