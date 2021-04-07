Masters Odds 2021: Breakdown and Analysis of Top Favorites' Chances

0 of 3

Dustin Johnson has been a fixture at the top of major leaderboards for the past three years.

The 36-year-old finally cashed in on those performances with a win at The Masters in November.

Johnson comes into Augusta National Golf Club as the favorite to capture the green jacket in the tournament’s traditional spot in the sporting calendar.

As was the case at last year’s majors, Johnson faces a stacked field that includes U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and others.

If anything, the list of stars entered into the field should give us plenty of fireworks over the four days of golf in Georgia.

DeChambeau has been installed as the second favorite behind Johnson, but the third position on the odds chart has changed hands in the last few days.

Justin Thomas now occupies the spot behind Johnson and DeChambeau, and the surge in bets could pay off since the American is typically in the mix for major wins.