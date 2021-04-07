Underrated Prospects Seahawks Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have little draft capital to acquire new talent in 2021.

That is not a good thing for a team that currently has a handful of gaps to fill on its roster.

The trades for Jamal Adams and Gabe Jackson gave the NFC West side two standout players at their respective positions, but they also mortgaged pieces of the Seahawks’ draft capital.

Seattle needs to unearth some mid-to-late-round gems with their selections in the second, fourth and seventh rounds to come away from Cleveland feeling good.

Since they can’t offer much in a trade up the draft order, we likely will not hear from the Seahawks until the No. 56 pick, when a majority of the top players at every position will be off the board.

The one spot where the No. 1 guy could still be available is center. Seattle still needs to reinforce its offensive line around Jackson and there is a power-five center that could start off its small draft run.