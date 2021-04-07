Underrated Prospects Seahawks Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

Underrated Prospects Seahawks Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL DraftApril 7, 2021
The Seattle Seahawks have little draft capital to acquire new talent in 2021.
That is not a good thing for a team that currently has a handful of gaps to fill on its roster.
The trades for Jamal Adams and Gabe Jackson gave the NFC West side two standout players at their respective positions, but they also mortgaged pieces of the Seahawks’ draft capital.
Seattle needs to unearth some mid-to-late-round gems with their selections in the second, fourth and seventh rounds to come away from Cleveland feeling good.
Since they can’t offer much in a trade up the draft order, we likely will not hear from the Seahawks until the No. 56 pick, when a majority of the top players at every position will be off the board.
The one spot where the No. 1 guy could still be available is center. Seattle still needs to reinforce its offensive line around Jackson and there is a power-five center that could start off its small draft run.
Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
Improving the offensive line was one of Seattle’s clear offseason objectives.
The Seahawks gave up a fifth-round pick to acquire Jackson and it could use its first selection in 2021 to further reinforce that unit.
Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey is the top-rated center in the draft class and he should be available in the second round.
Humphrey has plenty of experience blocking for a dual-threat quarterback since Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts occupied the position in his time there. Current Oklahoma signal-caller Spencer Rattler possesses similar athletic qualities.
Of course, the Seahawks do not want Russell Wilson to escape the pocket much, but when he does, Humphrey could have better instincts on how to approach those blocks than other prospects.
The Seahawks could feel comfortable with Ethan Pocic at center and focus elsewhere, but if they want to make another improvement, Humphrey could be their guy.
Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
The Seahawks also need to get better on the defensive interior.
Kerry Hyder was added in free agency, but the Seahawks need to have a deep three-down pass-rush to contain the quarterbacks across the NFC West.
Seattle can look in its own backyard for pass-rushing help in Washington’s Joe Tryon, who recorded eight sacks in his sophomore season in 2019.
Tryon did not participate in the 2020 campaign, so he will come into the NFL with fresh legs.
If he lands in Seattle, Tryon would be expected to record a decent amount of sacks and quarterback pressures in an attempt to keep Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray and Jimmy Garoppolo out of rhythm in divisional contests.
If Tryon is chosen by Seattle, he would be the third Washington player in the last four years to land with the in-state NFL team. Will Dissly (2018 fourth round) and Ben Burr-Kirven (2019 fifth round) were the last two Huskies to become Seahawks.
Paulson Adebo, DB, Stanford
Seattle has to figure out which needs it must fill right away with a second-round quality talent.
If the Seahawks believe they have to address cornerback at No. 56, they could look to the Pac-12 for Paulson Adebo.
In his early seasons at Stanford, Adebo was considered to be a first-round talent. An average 2019 and an inactive 2020 pushed him further down draft boards for 2021.
Initially, Adebo planned to come back to Stanford for 2020 to improve his draft stock, but he opted out of the campaign.
If Seattle believes the first-round caliber that was there in 2018 can reappear in the NFL, it is worth taking a shot on Adebo.
The last time Seattle took a shot on a cornerback from Stanford, it selected Richard Sherman in the 2011 fifth round.
If Adebo could have half of the impact Sherman did on the Seattle defense, the pick would be viewed as a success.
Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.