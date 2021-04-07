Underrated Prospects Browns Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry is putting together quite the track record for making smart offseason moves. The latest opportunity for him to continue building that reputation is the 2021 NFL draft.

Berry put together a nice draft class in his first season at the helm. Last year's selections included Jedrick Wills, who highlighted the class, but Berry showed an ability to find contributors in the later rounds as well. Jordan Elliott and Jacob Phillips saw the field as a pair of third-round picks on defense.

Harrison Bryant and Donovan Peoples-Jones each played roles on the offense as Day 3 picks.

To make the playoffs an every year kind of thing in Cleveland, Berry is going to have to continue to find players who can contribute beyond the first two rounds.

The Browns are once again armed with two third-round picks as well as two fourth-rounders, a fifth, a sixth and a seventh. Here's a look at some undervalued guys who would be strong additions with those picks.