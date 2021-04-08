Josh Barnett Beats Jon Moxley at GCW Bloodsport 6

Photo credit: AEW

Former UFC fighter Josh Barnett defeated AEW star Jon Moxley in the main event of Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 6 for Game Changer Wrestling at The Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday night.

Thursday marked the third time Moxley headlined Bloodsport, but he couldn't move his record to 3-0 after previously beating Chris Dickinson and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The first Bloodsport event was held in 2018 under the name Matt Riddle's Bloodsport, which occurred before Riddle signed a contract with WWE.

Since then, the subsequent six Bloodsport shows have been called Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, and Thursday represented the third time Barnett headlined one of the events—and the first time since Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 2 in 2019.

Like Mox, Barnett was undefeated at Bloodsport prior to Thursday's bout, as he fought Minoru Suzuki to a time-limit draw and beat Dickinson by knockout.

While both Moxley and Barnett are cut out for the shoot-style fights that Bloodsport is comprised of, they have significantly different backgrounds.

Moxley is best known for his success in the world of professional wrestling. After thriving on the independent scene, Moxley signed with WWE in 2011 and was part of the main roster as Dean Ambrose from 2012 to '19.

In addition to being one-third of The Shield with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Moxley went on to become a one-time WWE champion, three-time Intercontinental champion, two-time Tag Team champion and one-time United States champion.

After leaving WWE in 2019, he went back to his Moxley name and signed with AEW. Mox is one of the faces of AEW and a former AEW World champion, in addition to being the reigning IWGP United States champion with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Barnett has some experience in pro wrestling as well, competing in NJPW, Inoki Genome Federation and TNA, but his greatest success came in the Octagon.

The 43-year-old Barnett owns a career MMA record of 35-8 and was a star in the early years of the UFC before returning there later in his career.

Barnett owns victories over some of the biggest names in the history of MMA, including Dan Severn, Randy Couture, Frank Mir and Roy Nelson.

Because of his success in MMA, Barnett is the perfect representative for Bloodsport, as it focuses on the MMA style.

As expected, Moxley and Barnett took the fight to each other Thursday night, and it was Barnett who prevailed and maintained an undefeated record at his trademark event.

