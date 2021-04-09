MLB Trades Teams Should Be Considering ASAP

0 of 10

Associated Press

In an ordinary Major League Baseball season, early April would be a tad too soon for trade speculation. But in 2021, it feels like it's never too early to start considering trades teams might make.

There have already been two trades of note, with the New York Yankees acquiring Rougned Odor from the Texas Rangers and Atlanta landing Orlando Arcia from the Milwaukee Brewers. The former was a salary dump on Texas' part, while the latter was an upside play for Atlanta.

We have ideas for five trades that would similarly fit one of those two molds. But for the sake of making things a little more interesting, we've also theorized some possible trades that would move the needle a lot more.

Let's begin with the less interesting variety and go from there.