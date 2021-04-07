Ranking the 6 Most Captivating Rivalries in MLB This Year

0 of 6

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Rivalries make sports entertaining.

There is something about the anticipation and high intensity of a big game that can lend itself to causing friction or bad blood.

Where will those heated moments come from this year?

The following is a breakdown of the six most highly anticipated rivalries for the 2021 season. These rivalries were ranked on factors like projected team success and star power. Any recent history between the clubs also loomed large in the order.

Because a team like the New York Yankees could appear up to four times on this list, we limited teams to one rival. We also avoided prioritizing historic rivalries. The Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants matchup has spanned decades, but it is not quite as interesting in 2021. The same can be said for the otherwise iconic Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry.

Let's get to it.