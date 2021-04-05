Ripple Effects on 2021 NFL Draft of the Sam Darnold-to-Panthers Trade

1 of 5

George Frey/Associated Press

The first ripple isn't exactly surprising. More mock drafts than not already had the New York Jets drafting a quarterback.

Now, there's absolutely zero doubt. The only question is which signal-caller not named Trevor Lawrence will be headed to the Big Apple.

For some time now, the general consensus has been that Zach Wilson of BYU would be the pick. Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young even believes that selection is all but locked in.

"The Jets have committed to Zach and recruited the family," Young said on KNBR Sports Radio's Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks podcast (h/t Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post). "I just don't know how that gets undone, but you know, look, a lot can happen."

Oh, a lot happened all right.

By trading Darnold, the Jets not only locked in a quarterback at No. 2 but also greatly increased the odds Wilson will play early in his first season.

Still, some think that could be a problem if Wilson is indeed the pick. While watching film of the 6'2", 214-pounder, Ted Nguyen of The Athletic wrote that Wilson needs more development than he expected before scouting him:

"While Wilson's talent will likely get him picked in the top 10, he is a project. The team that drafts him will have to be patient and comfortable in its ability to develop him. He can benefit from sitting his rookie year while sharpening up his technique and learning how to improve his mental processes. There's more of a boom-or-bust factor with Wilson than I expected before breaking down his film."

It will now be awfully hard for the new regime in New York to exercise that level of patience with Wilson.