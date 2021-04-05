Underrated Prospects Bears Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Nam Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are entering a make-or-break season for the front office. While general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy have had some success—making the playoffs in two of the past three years—they have failed to forge a legitimate title contender.

Chicago went 8-8 in 2020 and has had a relatively underwhelming offseason so far. Adding a middling quarterback in Andy Dalton and releasing starting cornerback Kyle Fuller have been the team's two most noteworthy moves.

However, the Bears can still salvage the offseason by nailing the 2021 draft. They can start out by finding a franchise cornerstone with the 20th overall pick, but they will also need to uncover talent in the later rounds.

With this in mind, let's examine three under-the-radar prospects Chicago should target over draft weekend.