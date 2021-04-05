Underrated Prospects Jets Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Steve Cannon/Associated Press

A lot of the speculation surrounding the New York Jets leading up to the 2021 NFL draft has been about what they'll decide to do with the No. 2 overall pick. And at this point, it appears quite possible that they could take BYU quarterback Zach Wilson and potentially move on from Sam Darnold.

But there's a lot more work for New York to do during the three-day draft, which is set to take place April 29-May 1. In addition to the No. 2 pick, the Jets own eight other selections that they'll use to try to find talented young players to build around for many years to come.

New York has made some solid additions during free agency, and the team already looks a bit different from how it was constructed before Robert Saleh was hired to be its new head coach earlier this offseason. If the Jets have a strong draft, they could be well on their way to turning around the franchise and ending their 10-year playoff drought.

Here's a look at some underrated prospects who New York should consider taking during the second and third days of the upcoming draft.