Conor McGregor Says He'll 'Adjust and Absolutely F--king Destroy' Dustin Poirier

John Locher/Associated Press

Suffice it to say Conor McGregor is coming into his rematch with Dustin Poirier motivated to atone for his disappointing performance at UFC 257.

"The fight is booked! July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about. Adjust and absolutely f--king destroy!" McGregor posted on Instagram.

Poirier and McGregor will cap off their trilogy at UFC 264 in what will be one of the most anticipated fights of the year. Poirier pulled off an upset TKO of McGregor in January, throwing a monkey wrench into UFC's plans in the lightweight division.

While many expected McGregor to defeat Poirier to set up a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, his loss turned the division upside down and arguably played a factor in Khabib staying retired. Instead, McGregor will have to find his way back to the top of the division through Poirier, who turned down a title fight in order to end his rivalry with McGregor once and for all.

It's clear McGregor will have to make heavy adjustments to his style to defeat Poirier this time around. In January, McGregor was seemingly satisfied to turn the Octagon into a glorified boxing ring while Poirier destroyed him with leg kicks.

History will repeat itself if McGregor doesn't commit to fine-tuning his all-around game.