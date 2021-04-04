    Conor McGregor Says He'll 'Adjust and Absolutely F--king Destroy' Dustin Poirier

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2021

    Conor McGregor smiles after defeating Donald
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Suffice it to say Conor McGregor is coming into his rematch with Dustin Poirier motivated to atone for his disappointing performance at UFC 257. 

    "The fight is booked! July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about. Adjust and absolutely f--king destroy!" McGregor posted on Instagram.

    Poirier and McGregor will cap off their trilogy at UFC 264 in what will be one of the most anticipated fights of the year. Poirier pulled off an upset TKO of McGregor in January, throwing a monkey wrench into UFC's plans in the lightweight division.

    While many expected McGregor to defeat Poirier to set up a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, his loss turned the division upside down and arguably played a factor in Khabib staying retired. Instead, McGregor will have to find his way back to the top of the division through Poirier, who turned down a title fight in order to end his rivalry with McGregor once and for all.

    It's clear McGregor will have to make heavy adjustments to his style to defeat Poirier this time around. In January, McGregor was seemingly satisfied to turn the Octagon into a glorified boxing ring while Poirier destroyed him with leg kicks.

    History will repeat itself if McGregor doesn't commit to fine-tuning his all-around game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Johnny Case Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

      MMA fighter was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday

      Johnny Case Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Johnny Case Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith Bellator Title Rematch Set for May 21

      Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith Bellator Title Rematch Set for May 21
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith Bellator Title Rematch Set for May 21

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      WWE's Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman Call Out Daniel Cormier on Twitter

      WWE's Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman Call Out Daniel Cormier on Twitter
      MMA logo
      MMA

      WWE's Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman Call Out Daniel Cormier on Twitter

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Poirier Signs Conor Contract

      It’s happening. Dustin Poirier agrees to Conor McGregor trilogy fight on July 10 (ESPN)

      Poirier Signs Conor Contract
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Poirier Signs Conor Contract

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report