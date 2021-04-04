2021 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions, Prospects Who Will Shape Day 1

0 of 4

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft is set to get underway April 29, and speculation continues about where the top college prospects will be going to begin their professional careers. And there are quite a few ways the first round could unfold.

It's highly likely that the Jacksonville Jaguars will be taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. It's probable that several other top quarterbacks will be coming off the board shortly after that—there's likely to be five selected within the first half of the opening round.

But how will the rest of the first night of the draft unfold? There have already been some trades featuring first-round picks that have put the San Francisco 49ers (No. 3), Miami Dolphins (No. 6) and Philadelphia Eagles (No. 12) in different spots for their opening selections. Could more deals take place before or during the draft?

Here's the latest mock draft for the first round of this year's draft, followed by a look at some prospects who could help shape the opening night of the three-day event.