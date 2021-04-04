NHL Trade Rumors: Examining Latest Reports as 2021 Deadline Approaches

1 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Spencer Knight is likely to be the Florida Panthers' goaltender of the future, as the 19-year-old, who was taken 13th overall in the 2019 draft, has a ton of potential. Earlier this week, the Panthers agreed to a deal with Knight after his season with Boston College ended, and he could be in the NHL sooner rather than later.

So the question is, where does that leave Chris Driedger? The 26-year-old is having a stellar season, but perhaps Florida will want to quickly give Knight opportunities to play, especially with Driedger set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun recently reported there were "several NHL teams that immediately reached out" to Panthers general manager Bill Zito about Driedger's status following the signing of Knight.

"There is a possibility now that he gets dealt now that they've signed Spencer Knight," LeBrun said on TSN's Insider Trading. "There were even a couple of trade offers made on the spot on Wednesday, I'm told, in lieu of this news, so keep an eye on that, because he's a cheap cap hit and there are teams looking for goalie insurance."

Trading Driedger, who is making $850,000 this season, may bring in a strong return for the Panthers, and he could provide a boost to the team acquiring him. In 16 games this season, Driedger has a 2.18 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.