Biggest Questions That Will Be Answered in the 2021 NFL Draft

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The NFL draft isn't the end of the offseason, but it sure feels like it is. Once the event draws to a close, attention turns to rookie minicamps and organized team activities. Basically, roster movement tends to be placed on the back burner.

Maybe a few lingering situations extend well into summer—the Houston Texans' public imbroglio with Deshaun Watson and allegations against the quarterback being chief among those this year.

Others will be put to rest based on how teams approached the draft between April 29 and May 1 in Cleveland.

Free agency sets the stage. Maneuvering at the start of the new league year is merely the first salvo toward piecing together a team's lineup. The draft fleshes out the roster. If a team is going to make a significant move to round out its offseason, since most of the available cash flow has already dried up, it'll be done during the draft.

A few major sticking points will be resoundingly addressed during those seven rounds of action. Six scenarios immediately come to mind.