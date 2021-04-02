Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Changes Jersey Number to No. 1 Before 2021 Season

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday quarterback Jalen Hurts will switch to jersey No. 1 for the 2021 NFL season after wearing No. 2 as a rookie:

Hurts' uniform change happens to coincide with his rise from second on the Eagles' QB depth chart to the starting role following the trade of Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

The 22-year-old Houston native, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, took over the starting job during the latter stages of his debut campaign. He finished the year with nine total touchdowns (six passing and three rushing) and six turnovers (four interceptions and two lost fumbles) in 15 games (four starts).

Hurts previously wore No. 1 while finishing his collegiate career at Oklahoma after donning No. 2 at Alabama. He also sported No. 2 at Channelview High School in Texas, per ESPN's Tim McManus.

The Eagles' No. 1 jersey became available in the offseason when punter Cameron Johnston left in free agency to sign with the Houston Texans.

Philadelphia added former Baltimore Ravens starter Joe Flacco to take over the backup quarterback role in 2021. He'll wear No. 7.