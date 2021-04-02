MLB All-Star Game, Draft Moved from Atlanta After GA Voting Restrictions Passed

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Major League Baseball announced Friday that it is relocating the 2021 MLB All-Star Game and MLB draft, which were both scheduled to take place in Atlanta.

The Athletic's Lindsey Adler tweeted a statement released by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on the matter:

The decision comes on the heels of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signing legislation last week, which critics—including the ACLU, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Southern Poverty Law Center—say restricts voting rights.

Per Nick Corasaniti of the New York Times, the legislation was spearheaded by Georgia Republicans and it will result in stricter identification requirements for absentee ballots, as well as fewer drop boxes for ballots.

Also, those who can vote with provisional ballots will be limited, and it will become a crime to provide food or drink to those waiting in line to vote.

The changes have been condemned by Democrats, including President Joe Biden, whose victory over incumbent Donald Trump in the presidential election was aided by a win in Georgia.

As part of his statement on moving the All-Star Game and draft out of Atlanta, Manfred said that MLB "fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans" and "opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

Manfred also said MLB is finalizing a new host city for the events with plans to announce it shortly.

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game promises to be a huge event since there was no All-Star Game last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the shortened season.

It had been scheduled for the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park on July 13, which would have been that particular ballpark's first All-Star Game and the first All-Star Game in Atlanta since it was held at Turner Field in 2000.