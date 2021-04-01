NBA Draft Order 2021: Round 1 List of Picks and Latest Mock Draft

2 of 3

Suggs and Kispert will be the two highest-drafted players from this Gonzaga team.

The former is one of the elite young guards in the country, and his skill set could intrigue the franchises that land in the top three.

Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley appear to be locks at No. 1 and No. 2 after they marveled throughout their respective seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowboys and USC Trojans.

Suggs and Kipsert have taken a back seat to Drew Timme when it comes to being Gonzaga's top offensive producer in the NCAA tournament, but they have done plenty of other things right to carve an easy path to the Final Four.

In the Elite Eight, Suggs had as many rebounds and assists as points. He has 49 points, 22 rebounds and 19 assists in four NCAA tournament games.

Suggs' passing ability, combined with his ability to score at a high rate, will make him intriguing to whichever team lands the No. 3 pick. At the moment, the Detroit Pistons have the third-worst record in the NBA.

Kispert is an interesting player to evaluate from a NBA standpoint because he fits in as an excellent shooter. The senior is not going to beat NBA stars off the dribble, but he could be a valuable piece for a rebuilding team to add for outside purposes.

He shot more than 43 percent from three-point range in the past two seasons. He also averaged more than 13 points and made at least 81 percent of his foul shots in that span. If Kispert continues to improve on those totals and adapts his game to the next level, he could be a 10-year professional.

However, his draft stock could be hard to figure out since teams in the lottery typically prefer younger players they can develop, instead of one with four years of college experience. The first senior selected in the 2020 NBA draft was Payton Pritchard at No. 26.