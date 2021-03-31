8-Year-Old Says John Cena's TV Appearance Helped Him Save Choking Sister

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

John Cena might be able to call himself a doctor in more than "Thuganomics" now.

Amanda Eustice of WNEP spoke to an eight-year-old in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, who used a technique he saw demonstrated by Cena on an episode of The Substitute to help his sister as he was choking.

"We were driving to my haircut, and I noticed she was starting to choke from a chicken nugget from McDonald's," Jaxson Dempsey said. "I told my dad to pull over. Then I was starting to pat her back, and it got out."

On the show, Cena explained demonstrated how to perform CPR and other first-aid techniques.

Matt Dempsey told Eustice he wasn't sure whether his daughter, Lelia, would've made it had Jaxson not been in the car and acted quickly.