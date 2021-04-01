Every NFL Team's Worst Free-Agent Signing of the 2021 Offseason

8 of 8

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals: WR A.J. Green

The Arizona Cardinals seem to believe they have what it takes to be a contender in 2021 and have been splurging on veteran pieces to round out their roster.

They'll be relying on wideout A.J. Green, who signed in free agency after spending his first nine years with the Cincinnati Bengals. He inked a one-year, $6 million deal that shows the Cardinals still believe he has something left in the tank.

While kicking the tires on Green makes sense for any contending team seeking to add a veteran to its receiving corps, the price tag Arizona paid is awfully high for a player who hasn't produced at a high level in nearly a half-decade.

It has been four years since Green's last good campaign. The wideout has recently struggled with injuries, participating in just nine games during the 2018 season and missing all of 2019 with an ankle issue. He returned to play a complete season in 2020 but only contributed 523 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 47 receptions.

Those are far from the Pro Bowl-tier numbers to which fans in Cincinnati were accustomed—Green amassed 8,213 yards and 57 scores during his first seven seasons—and it's a stretch to think he will be able to regain that form with the Cardinals.

Los Angeles Rams: OLB Leonard Floyd

The Rams decided to go all-in on winning a Super Bowl by swinging a blockbuster deal to upgrade from Jared Goff to Matthew Stafford at quarterback. They already boasted the best defense in football last year and didn't make any major changes to it this offseason, but they did use the little cap space they freed up to ensure some stability with a big signing.

The team retained outside linebacker Leonard Floyd by giving him a four-year, $64 million extension, keeping a player who piled up some impressive statistics during his debut campaign with the Rams.

Floyd played out the 2020 season on a one-year deal after spending four campaigns with the Chicago Bears, reaching or tying career highs in tackles (55), fumble recoveries (two), forced fumbles (one) and sacks (10.5). While those numbers look great on paper, this is a hefty price for a player who benefitted heavily from the overabundance of talent on the Rams defense.

Look no further than Dante Fowler Jr. for an example of how the Rams defense can skew a player's stats. Fowler racked up 11.5 sacks during his only full season with Los Angeles back in 2019, and then he signed with the Atlanta Falcons and recorded just three quarterback takedowns last year.

If Floyd can keep producing at the same level for the next four years and the team remains a contender, the Rams almost certainly won't regret their decision to extend the 28-year-old. However, if he falls off or L.A. flames out, having this much cap space tied up in a player who ultimately may have been replaceable at a cheaper cost could come back to haunt the franchise.

San Francisco 49ers: DE Samson Ebukam

The San Francisco 49ers should be happy with how the offseason has gone for them, especially after they earned a signature from transcendent left tackle Trent Williams to keep him with the club for the next six years.

However, they may have made a mistake in signing defensive end Samson Ebukam. The former Ram pass-rusher agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the franchise, but he will have to overcome some hurdles to be worth that investment.

The first is that the 25-year-old will have to continue developing and show an improvement upon what he was able to produce for L.A. Ebukam has yet to miss a game during his four-year career but has racked up just 14 total sacks.

The bigger issue is that Ebukam now has to transition to a new position as part of San Francisco's 4-3 base defense after playing in the Rams' 3-4 scheme his entire career. It's an adjustment he should be able to make smoothly, but players have struggled with the transition in the past.

Given how much Ebukam is set to make, the Niners could have tried to land a more consistent, proven veteran to help get them back to the playoffs next season.

Seattle Seahawks: RB Chris Carson

The Seattle Seahawks needed to address their running back situation and elected to go with an in-house option by retaining Chris Carson. He decided to remain with Seattle by signing a two-year, $10.4 million deal, and the move solidifies the backfield platoon he has spearheaded for the last three seasons.

While Carson has more than exceeded expectations as a seventh-round draft pick in 2017, he hasn't been the picture of health, either. He has missed 19 games during that span, most recently sitting out four contests during the 2020 campaign as he dealt with a foot injury.

Durability is an issue with many lead backs, and the Seahawks did a nice job limiting their financial exposure. But there is still a chance he breaks down before completing the terms. The team hasn't been able to find a consistent change-of-pace back to rotate in after 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny went down with a torn ACL in 2019.

The Seahawks need to put less of a burden on Carson to prolong his career, and getting Penny back in the fold—or moving on from him and acquiring a more reliable scatback—should be a top priority. There's a strong chance Carson ends up missing a decent percentage of games before his new deal expires in 2023, which makes this is a risky free-agency decision.