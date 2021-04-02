Bleacher Report 2021 NFL Free-Agency Awards

1 of 6

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

They say free-agent signings are overrated, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't win Super Bowl LV without inking Tom Brady and tagging Shaquil Barrett last offseason. Here are three moves that could turn out to be legendary.

Davenport: Baltimore Ravens sign G Kevin Zeitler to a three-year, $22.5 million contract ($16 million guaranteed)

Free agency hasn't been especially kind to the Ravens. The team whiffed on adding one of this year's top wide receivers, and partly because of a lack of cap space, edge-rushers Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue both departed in free agency.

But landing the veteran Zeitler as a replacement for the retired Marshal Yanda was a coup. Zeitler is a great fit for the run-heavy Ravens. While the 31-year-old may not be the player he was in his heyday in Cincinnati and Cleveland, he remains a punishing run-blocker and capable pass protector who allowed two sacks in 1,003 snaps in 2020. At $7.5 million a season, this deal is a bargain and then some.

Gagnon: Carolina Panthers sign edge Haason Reddick to one-year, $6 million contract

Am I missing something? Reddick is a 26-year-old first-round pick coming off a 12.5-sack season in which he forced six fumbles, and 7.5 of those sacks, six of those forced fumbles and seven quarterback hits came in the final four games of the 2020 campaign.

Yes, it's possible that was a flash in the pan for a player who failed to live up to expectations during his first three-and-a-half seasons in the NFL. But there's a good chance it was a sign he's breaking out as a late bloomer, which is why it's wild that he's only getting $6 million (and up to $8 million with incentives) on a prove-it deal with Carolina. Considering the way he concluded his walk year, there's no way he should be the 59th-highest-paid edge defender in the league.

Sobleski: New England Patriots sign TE Jonnu Smith and TE Hunter Henry to long-term contracts worth $12.5 million per season apiece

Not only did the Patriots get significantly better by signing Smith at the onset of free agency, but the organization also doubled down on the position with Henry's acquisition. Considering last year's tight ends managed a woeful 18 catches for 254 yards, Bill Belichick and Co. went from fielding one of the worst units in football to one of the best.

The Patriots have an identity on offense and weapons for whoever starts behind center. If it's Cam Newton, the former league MVP loves targeting his tight end. With Newton as his quarterback, Greg Olsen averaged 71 receptions for 897 yards from 2011 to 2016 before injuries slowed the tight end's career.