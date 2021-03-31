Kyle Pitts, Kyle Trask, Kadarius Toney Impress NFL Teams at Florida Pro Day

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Kyle Pitts stood out at Florida's pro day Wednesday among those looking to boost their stock ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

Potential first-round picks Kyle Trask and Kadarius Toney performed well but no one turned heads as much as Pitts with some incredible workouts:

The tight end's numbers were not only elite for this class but were among the best we have seen in years:

Pitts was a consensus All-American this season after totaling 770 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "multiple NFL evaluators" call Pitts the best overall player in the draft.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department rates him as the No. 3 player in the class and there is a strong chance he will be taken early in the first round even at a "low-value position."

Toney is another exciting player heading into the draft thanks to his athleticism, which was on display Wednesday:

The versatile player has been used as a running back, receiver and returner during his college career and could be a useful addition for a creative coach at the next level.

The pro day was also a showcase for Trask, who is widely considered the sixth-best quarterback in the class behind a top tier of Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance. He at least got some support from his coaching staff.

"I don't know how he's being overlooked like that," Gators offensive line coach Brett Heggie said Wednesday.

"When all is said and done, I think a lot of people will be surprised with the NFL career he has," head coach Dan Mullen said.

Trask displayed his arm strength and accuracy with the throwing portion of the day:

He also had the chance to impress several notable coaches in attendance, including a few that will likely be looking for quarterbacks this offseason:

Trask torched the SEC last year with 4,283 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He will hope to get a chance to produce similar numbers at the next level.