Seahawks' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks need to make the most of their 2021 NFL draft picks.

Pete Carroll's team used the majority of its draft capital to acquire players. Jamal Adams, Carlos Dunlap and Gabe Jackson were brought in through trades that sent draft picks in the other direction.

Seattle will not be on the clock until the 56th overall pick on April 29. It also has a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round selection.

Even though they have three picks to work with, Seattle can still find value at positions of need if its scouting department identifies the right fits.

Seattle's primary focus should be cornerback since it lost Shaquill Griffin in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Seahawks are set at safety thanks to the use of their draft assets to bring in Adams, but now they have to ace the picks they have remaining to provide some support for last season's top acquisition.