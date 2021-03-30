Taylor Jenkins' Son Alberto Arrested on Charge of Filing False Police Report

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Alberto Jenkins, the oldest son of Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, was arrested and charged with one felony count of filing a false offense report, according to Evan Barnes of the Commercial Appeal.

The 24-year-old allegedly lied to police by claiming he was kidnapped and his car was stolen during an armed robbery after leaving the restaurant he works at on March 21. An affidavit recorded Jenkins as saying the men robbed him of his car, cell phone and $750 in cash, but he was unable to identify where the men dropped him off when pressed by police.

According to court documents reviewed by Barnes, Jenkins told police he lied when confronted by officers over inconsistencies in his story.

The coach's son then admitted he was looking to purchase cocaine from a group of men but became "scared" and abandoned his car with the three men who were with him. The car was later recovered following an accident report.

Jenkins was booked Monday, posting bond and earning a release shortly after. He's scheduled to be arraigned June 15.

Taylor Jenkins is in his second full season as the Grizzlies' head coach after serving as an assistant for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018-19. The Texas native is 56-61 in 117 games with Memphis.

The team did not respond to a comment request by the Commercial Appeal.