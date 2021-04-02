    Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket Sells for $2.2M

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after their NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    A rare Tom Brady autographed card—a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket—sold for $2,252,855.00 in a Lelands auction Friday night.

    Beckett Grading Services gave the card an overall grade of 8.5, which represents near-mint condition, and graded the autograph at a 9. The card is labeled No. 99 out of 100.

    Here's a portion of the official auction listing:

    "To celebrate Brady's greatness, we are proud to offer his ultimate rookie card: the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket #144 Tom Brady Rookie Autograph card. ... We feel the autograph compares favorably for eye appeal and signature strength with any other graded 10 on the market, if not better than other 10's we have seen. This card was purchased on eBay over a decade ago and has been tucked away in a private collection since then. One of only a handful ever offered for sale, this is an opportunity to acquire the best Tom Brady rookie card available to the public."

    The sale comes on the heels of a March auction where another version of the same card sold for a then-record $1.32 million, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

    Sports collectibles, led by trading cards, have enjoyed a massive boom during the coronavirus pandemic, and that surge has continued in a major way during the early stages of 2021.

    It's no surprise Brady is among the players attracting the most attention after he captured his seventh Super Bowl title in February during his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after winning his first six championships as a member of the New England Patriots.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 43-year-old University of Michigan product has already firmly established himself as one of the best athletes in American sports history, and he's showed no signs of slowing down, meaning he has a great chance to continue adding to his legacy in the coming years.

    In turn, the value of his rookie cards continue to rise at a rapid rate as a form of investment.

    Related

      Police Investigating Deshaun

      Houston PD is conducting an investigation after a 'complainant filed a report' concerning Deshaun Watson

      Police Investigating Deshaun
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Police Investigating Deshaun

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Jalen Hurts to Wear No. 1️⃣

      Eagles QB switches jersey numbers from No. 2 to No. 1 for the upcoming season

      Jalen Hurts to Wear No. 1️⃣
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jalen Hurts to Wear No. 1️⃣

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Why WFT Needs to Trade Up to Draft QB

      @SOBO55 explains why Washington must get aggressive to find its next franchise QB

      Why WFT Needs to Trade Up to Draft QB
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Why WFT Needs to Trade Up to Draft QB

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Pace Confirms Dalton Is QB1

      Ryan Pace doubles down on Andy Dalton as the Bears’ 2021 starter

      Pace Confirms Dalton Is QB1
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pace Confirms Dalton Is QB1

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report