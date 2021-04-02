Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket Sells for $2.2M

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

A rare Tom Brady autographed card—a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket—sold for $2,252,855.00 in a Lelands auction Friday night.

Beckett Grading Services gave the card an overall grade of 8.5, which represents near-mint condition, and graded the autograph at a 9. The card is labeled No. 99 out of 100.

Here's a portion of the official auction listing:

"To celebrate Brady's greatness, we are proud to offer his ultimate rookie card: the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket #144 Tom Brady Rookie Autograph card. ... We feel the autograph compares favorably for eye appeal and signature strength with any other graded 10 on the market, if not better than other 10's we have seen. This card was purchased on eBay over a decade ago and has been tucked away in a private collection since then. One of only a handful ever offered for sale, this is an opportunity to acquire the best Tom Brady rookie card available to the public."

The sale comes on the heels of a March auction where another version of the same card sold for a then-record $1.32 million, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Sports collectibles, led by trading cards, have enjoyed a massive boom during the coronavirus pandemic, and that surge has continued in a major way during the early stages of 2021.

It's no surprise Brady is among the players attracting the most attention after he captured his seventh Super Bowl title in February during his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after winning his first six championships as a member of the New England Patriots.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 43-year-old University of Michigan product has already firmly established himself as one of the best athletes in American sports history, and he's showed no signs of slowing down, meaning he has a great chance to continue adding to his legacy in the coming years.

In turn, the value of his rookie cards continue to rise at a rapid rate as a form of investment.