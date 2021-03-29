NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2021: Elite 8 Scores, Final Four Bracket

Eric Gay/Associated Press

For the 13th straight time, Connecticut punched a ticket to the Final Four of the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The Huskies hung on for a 69-67 victory over Baylor on Monday on the strength of a 28-point performance from Paige Bueckers.

UConn will learn of its opponent in the national semifinals with the outcome of Indiana's clash with Arizona. The Final Four won't be set by the end of the night, with two more games to follow Tuesday.

Elite Eight Scores

No. 1 Connecticut 69, No. 2 Baylor 67

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 3 Arizona, 9 p.m. ET

Bracket

The full bracket for the 2021 women's NCAA tournament can be viewed at NCAA.com.

UConn 69, Baylor 67

Christyn Williams missed a pair of free throws with a one-point lead and NaLyssa Smith grabbed the defensive rebound, which kept the door open for Baylor.

DiJonai Carrington drove to her left but was met at the edge of the paint by Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards.

Baylor fans will understandably argue Carrington was fouled, but it wasn't a surprise to see the referees swallow their whistles given the circumstances.

Ultimately the night belonged to Bueckers. The freshman guard has been stellar all season, and she didn't shy away from the big stage. A number of legendary players have passed through the doors of Gampel Pavilion, and Bueckers looks like the next in line.

UConn and Baylor ranked second and third, respectively, in opponent points per 100 possessions entering Monday night, per Her Hoops Stats.

Despite the teams' defensive strength, they set a blistering pace in the first quarter as the Huskies led 26-24 after the opening 10 minutes. The second quarter was a return to normal as they combined to score 26 points.

The slower tempo probably favored Baylor more because the Lady Bears thrive by dominating inside. According to Her Hoops Stats, they were getting just 13.1 percent of their offense from three-pointers, the lowest number in Division I.

Baylor was in firm control in the third quarter and jumped out to a 10-point lead. However, the game turned when DiDi Richards appeared to injure her hamstring. The senior guard is the team's assist leader (6.4), and Baylor's offense ground to a halt in her absence.

Connecticut took advantage of the situation and went on a 19-0 run across the third and fourth quarters.

Baylor clawed its way back into the game, yet you can't help but wonder whether the result would've been different without Richards' injury.