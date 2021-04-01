Ranking the Top 10 Sophomores Heading into the 2021 College Football Season

0 of 10

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Every year in college football, the field is loaded with youngsters who are making an instant impact. There's so much talent it's impossible to keep them all off the field.

Even with COVID-19 robbing most programs of spring practice (and swaths of the season) in 2020, that held true once again. Plenty of freshmen became household names, and those guys are going to be superstar sophomores in 2021.

There are just too many elite players to include everybody in a top-10 list.

Your top group may include players such as receivers Kayshon Boutte (LSU), Marvin Mims (Oklahoma) and Bru McCoy (USC), tight end Michael Mayer (Notre Dame), running backs Tank Bigsby (Auburn), Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) and Zach Evans (TCU) or offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (Northwestern).

Budding defensive studs like TCU's Khari Coleman, LSU's BJ Ojulari, Louisiana Tech linebacker Tyler Grubbs, Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore and North Carolina rising cornerback Tony Grimes have a major argument, too.

But there can only be 10. Those guys narrowly missed, but using production, projection and mega-star mentality as the gauge, let's take a look at the top sophomores (true or redshirt) heading into this season.